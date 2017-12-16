Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Press coverage about Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sprouts Farmers Market earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.3668347599026 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ SFM ) traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,151.11, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $877,441.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $2,548,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/sprouts-farmers-market-sfm-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-15.html.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.