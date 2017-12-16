Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spirit AeroSystems earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.288052052984 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $85.39. 1,070,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,950.00, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.68.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $42,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Duane F. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $415,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,616.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc is a non-original equipment manufacturer (OEM), aircraft parts designer and manufacturer of commercial aero-structures. The Company is also a supplier of aero-structures. The Company operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems and Wing Systems.

