Spire (SR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

News coverage about Spire (NYSE:SR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spire earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3224420096518 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.05. 549,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,554. The company has a market capitalization of $3,743.09, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.65 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Spire

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

