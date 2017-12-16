SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.30

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2994 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA NANR) traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,293. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

