SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Announces Semiannual Dividend of $1.38 (GMF)

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.3818 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,490. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

