SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (LOWC) to Issue $0.86 Semiannual Dividend

SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8553 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (LOWC) traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $74.62 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

