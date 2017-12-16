SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE) Holdings Cut by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR KBW Regional Banking worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 1.6% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR KBW Regional Banking (KRE) traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,000 shares. SPDR KBW Regional Banking has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

