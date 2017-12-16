SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 52,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 103,255 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 234,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. 6,752,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,031. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $41.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -18.44%.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

