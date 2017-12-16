Southwest Gas (SWX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southwest Gas earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8940686448442 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,562. The company has a market cap of $3,830.00, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $593.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.40 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS increased their target price on Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other news, VP Gregory J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $85,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $289,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,120 shares of company stock valued at $423,096. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

