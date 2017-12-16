Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFST. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares (SFST) opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.25, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 4,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $169,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,416.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 1,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

