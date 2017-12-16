Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HubSpot (HUBS) Stock Price

Media stories about HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HubSpot earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 47.9459873480343 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's analysis:

Shares of HubSpot (HUBS) traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 944,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,282. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. BidaskClub raised HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HubSpot from $8,398.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

In related news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kinzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $1,250,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,474.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,530. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

