Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Buckeye Partners (BPL) Share Price

News headlines about Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Buckeye Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.3878063681768 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. 1,307,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,357. Buckeye Partners has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7,173.83, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.2625 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 154.43%.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $257,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

