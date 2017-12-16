Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Share Price

News headlines about Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Real Goods Solar earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.9556772092523 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ RGSE) opened at $1.30 on Friday. Real Goods Solar has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc is a residential and commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company. The Company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. Its solar energy systems use solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

