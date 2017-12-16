Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Arch Coal (ARCH) Stock Price

News headlines about Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arch Coal earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.8612890788671 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. FBR & Co set a $96.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Arch Coal ( ARCH ) opened at $86.86 on Friday. Arch Coal has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $613.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th.

In other Arch Coal news, Director James N. Chapman sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $81,151.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $42,630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Coal, Inc is a coal producer. The Company is engaged in the production of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located throughout the United States, for sale to utility, industrial and steel producers both in the United States and around the world. The Company operates mining complexes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming and Colorado.

