News stories about Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Opexa Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.2019751564631 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Opexa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Opexa Therapeutics alerts:

Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ ACER) opened at $11.81 on Friday. Opexa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Opexa Therapeutics (ACER) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-opexa-therapeutics-acer-stock-price.html.

Opexa Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, formerly Opexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Its late-stage clinical pipeline includes Edsivo (celiprolol) and ACER-001.

Receive News & Ratings for Opexa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opexa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.