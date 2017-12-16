Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Broadcom (BRCM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Broadcom (NASDAQ:BRCM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadcom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 46.3605149211804 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Broadcom (BRCM) remained flat at $$54.67 during midday trading on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $58.51.

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products.

