Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Athene (ATH) Share Price

Headlines about Athene (NYSE:ATH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Athene earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.636692619777 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Athene (NYSE ATH) traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 1,905,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,045.64 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. Athene has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.85 million. Athene had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 13.31%. equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS raised their target price on shares of Athene from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Retirement Services, Corporate and Other. Retirement Services segment consists of the United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders.

