Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ProAssurance (PRA) Stock Price

Media headlines about ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ProAssurance earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.0234096703022 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of ProAssurance ( NYSE PRA ) traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 733,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,917. ProAssurance has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.57.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ProAssurance (PRA) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-proassurance-pra-stock-price.html.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.