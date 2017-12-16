Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Inpixon (INPX) Stock Price

Media stories about Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inpixon earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.5061419030554 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Inpixon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of Inpixon ( NASDAQ INPX ) traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13. Inpixon has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, formerly Sysorex Global, provides data analytics and location-based solutions and services to commercial and government customers across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products, which includes its AirPatrol product line and on-premise big data appliance product; Storage and Computing, which includes third-party hardware, software and related maintenance/warranty products and services that the Company resells; SaaS Revenues, which provides software-as-a-services or Internet-based hosted services, and Professional Services, which offers general information technology (IT) services.

