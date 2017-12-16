Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SEI Investments (SEIC) Share Price

Headlines about SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SEI Investments earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.5558285020202 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

SEI Investments ( SEIC ) traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.52. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $11,128.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $368.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In related news, insider Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $1,175,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,650. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

