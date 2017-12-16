Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Share Price

News headlines about Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacira Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8770282145864 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. Mizuho downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCRX ) opened at $43.85 on Friday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,795 shares in the company, valued at $282,672. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James B. Jones sold 850 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $34,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,735 shares of company stock worth $2,692,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

