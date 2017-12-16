Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novocure (NVCR) Share Price

Headlines about Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novocure earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.9601949415598 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Novocure (NASDAQ NVCR) opened at $19.90 on Friday. Novocure has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 47.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 24,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $535,437.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,803.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yoram Palti sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $513,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,181 shares of company stock worth $4,677,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

