Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Price

News stories about EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EnLink Midstream earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.0957298130586 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 372,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,115.16, a PE ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 2.58. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. UBS upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-enlink-midstream-enlc-stock-price.html.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC is an integrated midstream company. The Company’s assets consist of equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink Oklahoma Gas Processing, LP (EnLink Oklahoma T.O.). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.