Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TeleTech (TTEC) Share Price

Media coverage about TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TeleTech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.0536130637666 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get TeleTech alerts:

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TeleTech in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of TeleTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TeleTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of TeleTech ( NASDAQ:TTEC ) opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,831.67, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. TeleTech has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. TeleTech had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $359.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. TeleTech’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TeleTech will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven C. Pollema sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TeleTech (TTEC) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-teletech-ttec-share-price.html.

TeleTech Company Profile

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Receive News & Ratings for TeleTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeleTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.