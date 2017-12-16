Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) Stock Price

News coverage about Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rosetta Genomics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 45.0824091775255 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG) traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 920,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,987. Rosetta Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH).

