Headlines about Relx (NYSE:RENX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Relx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.9918172997272 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Relx alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RENX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of Relx ( NYSE RENX ) traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 193,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. Relx has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $23.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Relx (RENX) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-relx-renx-share-price.html.

Relx Company Profile

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.