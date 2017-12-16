Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS) Stock Price

Headlines about MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MYOS RENS Technology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3926617842028 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) opened at $1.33 on Friday. MYOS RENS Technology has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.98.

MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. MYOS RENS Technology had a negative net margin of 941.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MYOS RENS Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Mannello purchased 38,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $51,460.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at $315,399.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 91,688 shares of company stock valued at $121,839. Insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

MYOS RENS Technology Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc (MYOS), formerly MYOS Corporation, is an early-stage bionutrition and biotherapeutics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and function essential for the management of sarcopenia, cachexia and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

