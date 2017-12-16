Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Qudian (QD) Share Price

Media coverage about Qudian (NYSE:QD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qudian earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 43.6919854519942 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Qudian (NYSE QD) traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 2,460,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on QD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qudian in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products. The Company operates through an online platform and all the transaction are facilitated through mobile devices. Borrowers can apply for credit on their mobile phones and receive approval within a few seconds.

