Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cognex (CGNX) Share Price

News stories about Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cognex earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.2765207083855 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Cognex (NASDAQ CGNX) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. 3,524,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,132. Cognex has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,544.52, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $717,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,750 shares of company stock worth $18,540,975. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

