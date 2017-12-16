Smith Moore & CO. Acquires Shares of 3,219 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,697,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,163,000 after acquiring an additional 660,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. 7,932,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,115. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71,010.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 66.27%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

In other news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $655,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $268,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at $372,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,303 shares of company stock worth $1,047,406 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

