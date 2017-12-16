SLM (SLM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company doesn’t have an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the trailing four quarters. A competitive business environment and consistently increasing expenses remain near-term concerns. Further, Sallie Mae faces concentration risks due to over dependence on brokered deposits. However, the company’s focus on strengthening its Private Education Loan assets and revenues along with maintaining a strong capital position bode well for the long term. Also, the economic recovery and declining unemployment rate should help it maintain a leading position in the student lending market. Nevertheless, stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential in the stock.”

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBR & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of SLM ( NASDAQ SLM ) traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 7,682,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,672. SLM has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,746.47, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $282.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.02 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Quinlan sold 200,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,443,132.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 2,776 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $32,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SLM by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 909,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,442,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 119,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SLM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/slm-slm-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About SLM

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.