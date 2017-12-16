Sky-mobi (MOBI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.38

News stories about Sky-mobi (NASDAQ:MOBI) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sky-mobi earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 43.9304834338394 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Sky-mobi (MOBI) opened at $2.14 on Friday. Sky-mobi has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Sky-mobi Company Profile

Sky-mobi Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the operation of a mobile application platform embedded on mobile phones to provide mobile application store and services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company’s product, Maopao Application Store, allows users to browse and download a range of entertainment-oriented mobile applications and content, including mobile games, music and books.

