Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,054 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of Silgan worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 79.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 287,658 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 106.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,608,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,104,000 after purchasing an additional 830,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 102.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,792,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 107.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,637,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Jennings sold 25,642 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $727,719.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.99) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ SLGN) opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,190.88, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silgan had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/silgan-holdings-inc-slgn-holdings-lowered-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc.html.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.