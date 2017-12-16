OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,835 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the November 15th total of 208,771 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the quarter. OncoCyte comprises approximately 4.5% of Broadwood Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Broadwood Capital Inc. owned 11.48% of OncoCyte worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OncoCyte ( OCX ) opened at $6.05 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/short-interest-in-oncocyte-co-ocx-expands-by-58-5.html.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is developing molecular cancer diagnostics utilizing a discovery platform that focuses on identifying genetic markers expressed in various types of cancer. It operates through the research and development of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer segment.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.