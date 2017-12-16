Short Interest in Great Panther Silver Limited (GPL) Expands By 4.0%

Great Panther Silver Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,837,117 shares, an increase of 4.0% from the November 15th total of 1,765,831 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,146 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GPL shares. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Great Panther Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Silver in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Panther Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.
Great Panther Silver (GPL) opened at $1.21 on Friday. Great Panther Silver has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.28.
Great Panther Silver Ltd (Great Panther) is a Canada-based silver mining and precious metals producer and exploration company. The Company owns two producing mining operations: the Topia Mine and the Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC). Its segments include GMC, Topia, Exploration and Corporate. The GMC operations produce silver and gold.
