Short Interest in Appian Corp (APPN) Drops By 41.6%

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,394 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 1,587,125 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Appian alerts:

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 5,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $637,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,091,446 shares of company stock worth $22,521,864 and sold 1,097,222 shares worth $21,384,857.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $56,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $8,303,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $8,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $4,447,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) opened at $20.86 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in Appian Corp (APPN) Drops By 41.6%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/short-interest-in-appian-corp-appn-drops-by-41-6.html.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.