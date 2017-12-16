Short Interest in Appian Corp (APPN) Drops By 41.6%

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,394 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 1,587,125 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 5,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $637,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,091,446 shares of company stock worth $22,521,864 and sold 1,097,222 shares worth $21,384,857.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) opened at $20.86 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $28.65.
About Appian
Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.
