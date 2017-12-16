Shelton Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Position in Crh Plc (CRH)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CRH by 781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crh Plc (CRH) opened at $33.87 on Friday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CRH Profile

CRH public limited company (CRH plc) is a building materials company. The Company’s segments include Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution and Asia. Europe Heavyside segment is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of aggregates, asphalt, cement, readymixed and precast concrete and landscaping products.

