Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Prudential Financial (PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program, which authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares on Thursday, December 14th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company set a $122.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Prudential Financial (PRU) opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48,314.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $97.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 44,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $5,014,002.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,400.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Harris sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,210,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

