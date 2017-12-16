SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,488 Navistar International Corp (NAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navistar International in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Navistar International in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Navistar International Corp ( NYSE:NAV ) opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.86. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $44,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

