ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,991 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of ServiceMaster Global worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ServiceMaster Global by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ServiceMaster Global by 719.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceMaster Global in the second quarter worth about $471,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ServiceMaster Global by 39.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ServiceMaster Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceMaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceMaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rowe assumed coverage on ServiceMaster Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on ServiceMaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ServiceMaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, SVP James T. Lucke sold 21,000 shares of ServiceMaster Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 1,256 shares of ServiceMaster Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $63,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,464 shares of company stock worth $1,596,901 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,706.87, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.00. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

ServiceMaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.41 million. ServiceMaster Global had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 8.16%. ServiceMaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

