Sensata Technologies (ST) Receives “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Sensata Technologies (ST) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.42. 966,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8,936.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $53.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Paul B. Edgerley bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.47 per share, with a total value of $9,494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,935,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,588 shares of company stock worth $4,258,599. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 630,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

