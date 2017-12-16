Sensata Technologies (ST) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sensata Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.7658207618005 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE ST ) traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 966,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,159. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,936.53, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $819.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $652,638.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Edgerley acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.47 per share, with a total value of $9,494,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,599. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/sensata-technologies-st-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.