Seagate Technology (STX) Lowered to “Buy” at Vetr

Vetr downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $45.46 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STX. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $29.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ STX) opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,134.02, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 84.50% and a net margin of 7.41%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $585,302.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,011. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

