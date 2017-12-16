Science Applications International (SAIC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Media stories about Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Science Applications International earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.1818975200261 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,257.05, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, December 8th. Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

In other Science Applications International news, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,292,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

