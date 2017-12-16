Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $22.76 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 124.1% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Bobby Berman sold 41,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $4,198,132.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,055.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,683.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,760 shares of company stock worth $6,058,863 in the last three months. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE CFR) opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,893.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $103.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $300.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.62 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

