Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 117.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,864,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,465,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 48.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,941 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,185,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 522,874 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evolent Health from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The Company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The Company provides an end-to-end, technology-enabled services platform for providers. The Company’s platform, powered by its technology, processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursement to payment models that reward value-based payment models.

