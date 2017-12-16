Scholastic (SCHL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ SCHL) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.34. 473,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,557. Scholastic has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,410.00, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Scholastic’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. analysts expect that Scholastic will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

In other Scholastic news, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 13,100 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $534,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,715.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 2,673 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $112,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $954,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 160.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 120,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 28.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 108,156 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,007,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,349 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after acquiring an additional 75,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

