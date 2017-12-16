Schmitt Industries (SMIT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News coverage about Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schmitt Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.1025972290079 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMIT. ValuEngine upgraded Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Schmitt Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Schmitt Industries ( SMIT ) opened at $2.82 on Friday. Schmitt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells test and measurement products for two main business segments: the Balancer segment and the Measurement segment. The Company operates through two segments: the design and assembly of dynamic balancing systems and components for the machine tool industry (Balancer), and the design and assembly of laser-based test and measurement systems (Measurement).

