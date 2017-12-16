Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,699 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 9.6% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.6% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $219,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE SLB) opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86,398.79, a PE ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.83%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

