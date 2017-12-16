SCANA Co. (SCG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of SCANA worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCANA by 139.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,682,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SCANA by 6,220.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SCANA by 833.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of SCANA by 1,365.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,100,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SCANA by 67.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,170,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after acquiring an additional 875,095 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SCANA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised SCANA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Williams Capital lowered SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SCANA in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

SCANA Co. ( NYSE SCG ) traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,101.13, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. SCANA Co. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SCANA had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. SCANA’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/scana-co-scg-shares-bought-by-asset-management-one-co-ltd.html.

SCANA Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG).

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.